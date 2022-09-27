ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Senior Officer James Barry Acquires 10,000 Shares

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at C$499,862.61.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.98. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.48.

About ECN Capital

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.