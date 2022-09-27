ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Senior Officer James Barry Acquires 10,000 Shares

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECNGet Rating) Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at C$499,862.61.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.98. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.48.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

