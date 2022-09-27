State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Northwest Natural worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after buying an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after buying an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,906,000 after buying an additional 368,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,438 shares of company stock valued at $76,522 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of NWN opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

