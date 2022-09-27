Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after acquiring an additional 454,341 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 147.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 454,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 298.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 477,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,304,000 after acquiring an additional 357,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. Raymond James raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

