Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after acquiring an additional 454,341 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 147.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 454,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 298.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 477,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,304,000 after acquiring an additional 357,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLNT opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. Raymond James raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.