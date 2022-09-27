LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 430.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,846 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of LiveRamp worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,998.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,264 shares of company stock valued at $225,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

