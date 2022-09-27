Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

