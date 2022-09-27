State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,939,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 316,813 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 218,318 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WWW opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.69. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

