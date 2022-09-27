Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $336,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,655,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $349,117.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $368,138.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $388,815.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $408,089.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.79 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.69.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 176,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

