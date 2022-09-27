Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average of $170.16.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

