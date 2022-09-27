Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $277,000 Stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at $152,635,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 83.5% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 295,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 134,315 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 274,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

BATS:VFVA opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.30.

