Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $304,000 Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.36% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $331,000.

Get AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MINC opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.