Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025,321 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,619.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 120,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65.

