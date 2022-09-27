State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 6,990 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Cinemark worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 45,151 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.18. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

