Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.8 %

AOS stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.