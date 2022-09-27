Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.