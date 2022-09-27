Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,987 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 594,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 404,733 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.