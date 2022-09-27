Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $348,000 Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBEU. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.