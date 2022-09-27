IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,528 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Bunge by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Bunge by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Bunge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,895,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.36.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

