IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.10 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $181.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.57. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.11 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

