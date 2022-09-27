IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 454 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abiomed by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,309 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,601 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $299,619,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $242.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.37. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.68.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

