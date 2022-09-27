IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

SNA opened at $206.64 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.24 and a 200-day moving average of $213.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

