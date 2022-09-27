IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,320 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after buying an additional 504,364 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,273,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $33,390,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.53.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

