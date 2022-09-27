IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 978 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,990,000 after purchasing an additional 184,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146,774 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.38.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.15%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

