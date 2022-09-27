Amalgamated Bank Buys 27,643 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 298.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,643 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Calix worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Calix by 40.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 116,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.79. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

