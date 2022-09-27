Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6,037.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 585,588 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 306,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 181,095 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth $4,266,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,337.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 230,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 244,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXP opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

