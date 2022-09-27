Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,930,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 519,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $159.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.62.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

