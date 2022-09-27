Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 159 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:BR opened at $153.21 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

