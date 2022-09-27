Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,575,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,233,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,638,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,799,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,202,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

CSL opened at $273.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.64 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

