Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.47 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

