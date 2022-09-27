Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 19,296 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 141.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 610,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 276,595 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,390,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MJ opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

