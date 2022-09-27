Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $219,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,096,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of KWEB opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $54.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.