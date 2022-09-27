Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $70,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Tilray by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 138,406 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Tilray by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 133,843 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Tilray Stock Performance

TLRY opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tilray

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,924,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,295,911.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

