Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 572,488 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.39% of Kimco Realty worth $59,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 4.1 %

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

