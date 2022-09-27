Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $203.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.23. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.