Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

