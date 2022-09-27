Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 81.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 323,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $1,759,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

