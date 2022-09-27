Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 361 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in CBRE Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CBRE Group by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.