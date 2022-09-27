Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Down 2.8 %

Workday stock opened at $146.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.40.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

