Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,886 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in APA were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth $118,168,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth $2,007,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth $75,923,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.81. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

