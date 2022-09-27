Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,401,000 after buying an additional 627,634 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 3.7 %

MRO stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.