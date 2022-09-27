ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ABB were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ABB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ABB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of ABB stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

