Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 687,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.84.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

