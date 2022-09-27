CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $263,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $100,345,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1,306.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,886,000 after acquiring an additional 317,006 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 17,911.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 313,987 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $158.30 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.13 and a 200 day moving average of $170.65.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.