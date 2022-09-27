RH (NYSE:RH) Director Hilary K. Krane Sells 137 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE RH opened at $240.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.13 and its 200 day moving average is $292.01. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $708.58.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RH by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 2.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.75.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

