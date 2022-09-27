SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) CAO James Patrick Lynch Sells 533 Shares of Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,205.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SJW opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.22). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $149.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SJW Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SJW Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SJW Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

