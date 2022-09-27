Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE MSGE opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $85.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.06 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSGE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $373,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 92.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.