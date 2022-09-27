Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Adam Melnyk Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Adam Melnyk acquired 2,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.64 per share, with a total value of C$13,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,600.
Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %
VIT opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
