Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Adam Melnyk Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Adam Melnyk acquired 2,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.64 per share, with a total value of C$13,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,600.

VIT opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

