Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Insider Shawn M. Bowman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Sanara MedTech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,359.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanara MedTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTI opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.95 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 54.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sanara MedTech

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sanara MedTech from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

(Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Read More

