AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $24,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,748.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMREP Stock Performance

AMREP stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.91. AMREP Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMREP Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMREP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

