Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) CFO David Mark Elias Brant Sells 5,454 Shares of Stock

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) CFO David Mark Elias Brant sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $17,398.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 696,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,677.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Mark Elias Brant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

On Friday, September 23rd, David Mark Elias Brant sold 11,188 shares of Airspan Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $28,976.92.

Airspan Networks Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE MIMO opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $173.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.47. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airspan Networks ( NYSE:MIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Airspan Networks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Airspan Networks by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Airspan Networks by 13.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airspan Networks

(Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.