Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CFO Sandra Bell Sells 1,000 Shares

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CFO Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $10,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,051.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sandra Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $10,790.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $10,790.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $10,620.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $10,910.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $11,940.00.

Tiptree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $355.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently -25.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tiptree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 118,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 29.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.